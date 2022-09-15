Memorial for pilot, 21, who died in Namibian plane crash to be held in Oudtshoorn
The father says his daughter has already been cremated
15 September 2022 - 22:23
The parents, family and friends of Nicole Mienie, the SA pilot who died in an air crash in Namibia last month, will celebrate her life with a memorial service in Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape, on Saturday...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.