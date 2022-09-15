×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Memorial for pilot, 21, who died in Namibian plane crash to be held in Oudtshoorn

The father says his daughter has already been cremated

15 September 2022 - 22:23 By HENDRIK HANCKE

The parents, family and friends of Nicole Mienie, the SA pilot who died in an air crash in Namibia last month, will celebrate her life with a memorial service in Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape, on Saturday...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Vodacom would like a word: giant back in the ring with ‘Please Call Me’ inventor News
  2. Over 10 years, ConCourt became 100% slower in delivering judgments News
  3. Memorial for pilot, 21, who died in Namibian plane crash to be held in ... News
  4. GOOD defends its nomination of Calland, says backlash is ‘scandalous’ News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...