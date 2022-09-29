News

Principal absent since January, no cleaning staff, parents have had enough

Parents complain of ‘dire’ state of Rosslyn Primary School, but education department pours water on their claims

29 September 2022 - 21:54 By HENDRIK HANCKE

Children forced to clean toilets and classrooms, a “missing” principal, often absent teachers and between 70 and 80 pupils in a classroom. These are just some of the complaints raised by parents at Tshwane’s Rosslyn Primary School...

