KZN judge recuses herself in case of murdered botanists

04 October 2022 - 15:15

High drama played out in the Durban high court on Tuesday when the judge presiding over the murder trial of internationally renowned botanists Rodney and Rachel Saunders was forced to recuse herself in an unexpected twist...

