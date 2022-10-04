SA is ranked 66th in the world regarding digital wellbeing, and first in Africa...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA ranks 66th in digital wellbeing, but is first in Africa
Despite the poor speed, internet in SA is moderately affordable by global standards
SA is ranked 66th in the world regarding digital wellbeing, and first in Africa...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos