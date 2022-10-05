Judge president hopeful forced to apologise for ‘tribalism’ comments
Judge Maake Kganyago said the issue of ‘tribalism’ had been raised when he applied to become a judge five years ago
05 October 2022 - 18:45 By TANIA BROUGHTON
Limpopo judge Maake Kganyago was forced to apologise for and withdraw comments that the division needed to be transformed to be representative of “Pedis, Tsongas and Vendas”...
Judge president hopeful forced to apologise for ‘tribalism’ comments
Judge Maake Kganyago said the issue of ‘tribalism’ had been raised when he applied to become a judge five years ago
Limpopo judge Maake Kganyago was forced to apologise for and withdraw comments that the division needed to be transformed to be representative of “Pedis, Tsongas and Vendas”...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos