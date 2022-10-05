News

Judge president hopeful forced to apologise for ‘tribalism’ comments

Judge Maake Kganyago said the issue of ‘tribalism’ had been raised when he applied to become a judge five years ago

05 October 2022 - 18:45 By TANIA BROUGHTON

Limpopo judge Maake Kganyago was forced to apologise for and withdraw comments that the division needed to be transformed to be representative of “Pedis, Tsongas and Vendas”...

