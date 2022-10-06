Durban couple killed in 'fumigation incident' given touching send-off
Matri and Nicholas Molver would have celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on October 20
06 October 2022 - 15:11
Family and friends of the young Durban couple who died last week due to suspected poisonous gases released from their neighbour’s fumigated apartment, gathered to pay their respects on Thursday...
Durban couple killed in 'fumigation incident' given touching send-off
Matri and Nicholas Molver would have celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on October 20
Family and friends of the young Durban couple who died last week due to suspected poisonous gases released from their neighbour’s fumigated apartment, gathered to pay their respects on Thursday...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos