Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | Why is academic xenophobia a threat to the future of the South African university?

At the root of the problem is the lack of understanding of what a university is

05 October 2022 - 21:33

One of the most serious threats facing higher education and the scientific enterprise in SA, is the rising tide of xenophobia in the halls of academia. I did not think this was possible. One could to some extent understand the raw competition for limited resources on the streets of Diepkloof or the farms of De Doorns where impoverished South Africans feel they were abandoned twice — first by the apartheid regime and then by their own leaders in the democratic period...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | You know it’s bad when ANC values Solidarity after years of ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | What a revolting idea! Expecting kids to do maths Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | The queen could have made amends before she passed Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Where and what you study will make all the difference Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Take a page from their book — not our MPs’, of course Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Even if the ANC loses a majority in 2024, it will stay with us, it ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | The ANC delivers a worse life for all Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | Joburg was made a political ‘offer it couldn’t refuse’ Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Why is academic xenophobia a threat to the future of the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | If you want to make a documentary on Zuma, show him the Manyi Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Johannesburg mayor calls for water revolution in the city
Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail