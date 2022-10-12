Science
Asteroid that killed dinosaurs caused months-long earthquake: researcher
Highly destructive Boxing Day earthquake by comparison lasted 10 minutes
12 October 2022 - 20:46
You’d think a 10km-wide asteroid hitting earth would be eventful enough, but now scientists have discovered this asteroid, which wiped out the entire dinosaur population, triggered a huge earthquake lasting up to several months...
Science
Asteroid that killed dinosaurs caused months-long earthquake: researcher
Highly destructive Boxing Day earthquake by comparison lasted 10 minutes
You’d think a 10km-wide asteroid hitting earth would be eventful enough, but now scientists have discovered this asteroid, which wiped out the entire dinosaur population, triggered a huge earthquake lasting up to several months...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos