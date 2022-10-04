South Africa

Gcaleka 'unable to confirm' political interference in public protector’s office

04 October 2022 - 17:51 By TimesLIVE
Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka says she respected courts have found the office had been biased in how it conducted some investigations. File photo.
Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka says she respected courts have found the office had been biased in how it conducted some investigations. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka says she is unable to conclusively say there has been political or other interference in that office.

Gcaleka was responding to a question posed at the SA National Editors Forum breakfast on Tuesday after employees testified at the parliamentary inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

They said Mkhwebane did not want former Free State premier Ace Magashule and then agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane to be implicated in alleged wrongdoing and maladministration that occurred in the Vrede dairy project.

The inquiry heard Mkhwebane instructed investigators not to make adverse findings against the two ANC politicians and refused to subpoena them when they did not co-operate with the investigation.

Gcaleka said on Tuesday she respected that there were colleagues and senior colleagues within the office who went to testify and said “this is what we were made to do and this is what led to an investigation going a different way”.

Mkhwebane ‘did not care’ about consequences of altering Vrede report

Witness says she shielded Magashule and Zwane, and turned a blind eye to Gupta involvement in the failed dairy farm project
Politics
1 month ago

Gcaleka also said she respected courts have found the office had been biased in how it conducted some investigations and that has led to outcomes which the courts have set aside.

“In that manner, I cannot ignore that and say there has not been interference, nor it cannot be said there has been interference, whether it is political or not,” Gcaleka said.

“At this stage, I do not have the evidence of how bias or interference came about.

“I am unable to conclusively say there has been political or other kinds of interference.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Judge difuses potentially tense moment at JSC interview

Pretoria high court judge Sulet Potterill on Tuesday told JSC commissioner Julius Malema she had only once been on a full bench with Gauteng judge ...
News
4 hours ago

Acting public protector clears Gordhan on appointment of chief of staff

Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka has cleared public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan in the complaint by the EFF's Floyd Shivambu about the ...
News
4 days ago

LISTEN | CR17: Acting public protector finds Ramaphosa did not violate ethics code

Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka is satisfied President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leaked comments did not violate the executive code of ethics.
Politics
4 days ago

Acting public protector drops ‘Sphithiphithi Evaluator’ case

Acting public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka has declined to further investigate the conduct of Hawks officers during a search and seizure of ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Corruption-accused Mosebenzi Zwane’s ‘mini-Nkandla’ stands out in Warden News
  2. Businessman Reuel Khoza lashes ‘irresolute’ Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Hawks nab suspected mastermind behind cash-in-transit heists at his Soweto home South Africa
  4. SIU calls Zweli Mkhize’s bluff on court threat Politics
  5. André de Ruyter’s car bugged with ‘highly sophisticated device’ News

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor