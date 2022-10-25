EXPLAINER | Zulu King’s coronation ‘the government’s endorsement of his reign’
Cultural experts have described the coronation of Misuzulu KaZwelithini as more of an inauguration
25 October 2022 - 20:22
Saturday marks another momentous occasion in the country's history. Misuzulu KaZwelithini, during his coronation as the ninth AmaZulu king, will receive a certificate of recognition from President Cyril Ramaphosa at Durban’s Moses Mabhida stadium. ..
EXPLAINER | Zulu King’s coronation ‘the government’s endorsement of his reign’
Cultural experts have described the coronation of Misuzulu KaZwelithini as more of an inauguration
Saturday marks another momentous occasion in the country's history. Misuzulu KaZwelithini, during his coronation as the ninth AmaZulu king, will receive a certificate of recognition from President Cyril Ramaphosa at Durban’s Moses Mabhida stadium. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos