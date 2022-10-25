News

EXPLAINER | Zulu King’s coronation ‘the government’s endorsement of his reign’

Cultural experts have described the coronation of Misuzulu KaZwelithini as more of an inauguration

25 October 2022 - 20:22

Saturday marks another momentous occasion in the country's history. Misuzulu KaZwelithini, during his coronation as the ninth AmaZulu king, will receive a certificate of recognition from President Cyril Ramaphosa at Durban’s Moses Mabhida stadium. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Principal who ignored warnings about adding extra grades is fired for defiance News
  2. Tendele coal reserves depleted as 1,577 people retrenched in northern KZN News
  3. Trevor Noah feels liberated in being ‘culturally confined’ News
  4. High school stolen brick by brick as vandals plunder News
  5. Zuma thanks July rioters for supporting him News

Latest Videos

Students wear anti-cheating hats in the Philippines during exam
IN FULL | Ramaphosa on repercussions of state capture report