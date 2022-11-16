News

Roaring success: Lebo M joins ‘The Lion King’ 25-year celebrations in New York

To celebrate the show’s milestone, the SA consulate is hosting an exhibition of the show’s masks and costumes

16 November 2022 - 21:21 By YAZEED KAMALDIEN

The Lion King musical is celebrating its 25-year run at New York’s Broadway theatre district, and its famed South African songwriter Lebohang Morake was in town to join the party...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. SNAPS | Lebo M celebrates 25 years of ‘Lion King’ on Broadway TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘Blessed and happy’ — Lebo M proud to be 17 years sober TshisaLIVE

Most read

  1. PODCAST | ‘Cape of Cocaine’ (episode 1): how Saldanha Bay sting operation ... News
  2. ConCourt recognises SLAPP-suit defences News
  3. Food for thought: ambassador to Egypt disciplined for embarrassing SA at COP27 News
  4. KFC advert is ‘misleading’ but ‘not racist’ News
  5. Feared Basotho gang leader shot dead in Soweto hit as bloody war rages News

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved