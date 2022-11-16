Roaring success: Lebo M joins ‘The Lion King’ 25-year celebrations in New York
To celebrate the show’s milestone, the SA consulate is hosting an exhibition of the show’s masks and costumes
16 November 2022 - 21:21 By YAZEED KAMALDIEN
The Lion King musical is celebrating its 25-year run at New York’s Broadway theatre district, and its famed South African songwriter Lebohang Morake was in town to join the party...
Roaring success: Lebo M joins ‘The Lion King’ 25-year celebrations in New York
To celebrate the show’s milestone, the SA consulate is hosting an exhibition of the show’s masks and costumes
The Lion King musical is celebrating its 25-year run at New York’s Broadway theatre district, and its famed South African songwriter Lebohang Morake was in town to join the party...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos