‘Blessed and happy’ — Lebo M proud to be 17 years sober

Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake is celebrating more than a decade and a half of being sober.
The internationally renowned composer has been candid about his battle with alcohol and his journey to sobriety.
Taking to his Twitter timeline, he said he was blessed to have reached the milestone.
“This young man is 17 years sober, alcohol-free today ... blessed and happy,” he tweeted.
In his mentions, his followers shared their own experiences of being sober.
“Thanks for leading the way. I am eight years sober. Best decision ever. What I love most is that I own my time and I choose who I want to associate with on my terms. Keep leading my brother,” tweeted one.
The Lion King score composer and reality TV star spilt the beans about his life on Podcast and Chill with Mac G, but the promo video had tongues wagging on social media.
Lebo M got candid in his tell all interview with MacG last year.
While he has been 17 years sober, he reflected on how alcohol and women were his biggest weaknesses.
In the interview, Lebo M also confirmed he's been married three times and recently married for the fourth time.
The Lion King score composer and reality TV star spilt the beans about his life on Podcast and Chill with Mac G, but the promo video had tongues wagging on social media.
Lebo M got candid in his tell all interview with MacG last year.
While he has been 17 years sober, he reflected on how alcohol and women were his biggest weaknesses.
In the interview, Lebo M also confirmed he's been married three times and recently married for the fourth time.
“My only two vices were the ladies and alcohol ... If I had danced anywhere near cocaine or any drugs, I would have been long dead.”
When asked if he had ever slept with three women in one night, he said: “Been there, done that. What do you mean three ladies? I produce orgies.”
Speaking to TshisaLIVE last year he said his focus is on launching his autobiography in the coming year.
“We've been working on my biography, so my book comes out next year which will be 30 years since the Broadway production of The Lion King ... next year is our biggest year.”
