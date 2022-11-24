Suspended PP’s litigation arrows fired at strange bedfellows in ConCourt
President’s advocate argues the timing of the PP’s suspension was not retaliatory to the Phala Phala questions but rather a ‘twist of fate’
24 November 2022 - 18:28 By TANIA BROUGHTON
An “extraordinary twist of fate” — and not retaliation — was behind the timing of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s suspension of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, just two days after she sent him 31 questions over his Phala Phala farm incident...
Suspended PP’s litigation arrows fired at strange bedfellows in ConCourt
President’s advocate argues the timing of the PP’s suspension was not retaliatory to the Phala Phala questions but rather a ‘twist of fate’
An “extraordinary twist of fate” — and not retaliation — was behind the timing of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s suspension of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, just two days after she sent him 31 questions over his Phala Phala farm incident...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos