It’s tricky when traditional and Western nuptials converge
Phalatse-Malada-Tshifaro love triangle an example of blurring the lines between traditional and Western weddings
12 December 2022 - 20:35
The love triangle between Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, her new partner Brutus Malada and his ex-fiancè Ntakadzeni Tshifaro shows how the lines between Western and traditional marriages have blurred, according to a cultural researcher...
It’s tricky when traditional and Western nuptials converge
Phalatse-Malada-Tshifaro love triangle an example of blurring the lines between traditional and Western weddings
The love triangle between Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, her new partner Brutus Malada and his ex-fiancè Ntakadzeni Tshifaro shows how the lines between Western and traditional marriages have blurred, according to a cultural researcher...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos