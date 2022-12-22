African cancer registries get a boost from centre of excellence in SA
The crisis is growing rapidly and the need for better data has never been more urgent, say experts
22 December 2022 - 20:30
Underfunded cancer registries across Africa that struggle to accurately capture cancer data due to skills and resource shortages are being strengthened to improve detection of the disease on the continent...
African cancer registries get a boost from centre of excellence in SA
The crisis is growing rapidly and the need for better data has never been more urgent, say experts
Underfunded cancer registries across Africa that struggle to accurately capture cancer data due to skills and resource shortages are being strengthened to improve detection of the disease on the continent...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos