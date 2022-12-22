News

African cancer registries get a boost from centre of excellence in SA

The crisis is growing rapidly and the need for better data has never been more urgent, say experts

22 December 2022 - 20:30

Underfunded cancer registries across Africa that struggle to accurately capture cancer data due to skills and resource shortages are being strengthened to improve detection of the disease on the continent...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Philips says tests on recalled products show limited health risks World
  2. Brazil soccer star Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer advances Soccer
  3. Jane Fonda says news of her cancer being in remission ‘best birthday present ... Lifestyle
  4. ‘I love you baby’ — Mark Pilgrim thanks partner who’s been by his side TshisaLIVE

Most read

  1. Department steps in after parent disputes school’s pass mark requirements News
  2. A whopping R45m-a-day loss as Umhlanga’s beaches remain shut News
  3. Pygmy sperm whale stranding baffles Cape marine boffins News
  4. Sinkhole nightmare spreads throughout Tshwane News
  5. Eastern Cape, KZN and Limpopo schools gave 750 unemployed people work — and ... News

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election