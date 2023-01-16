News

Shebeens and petrol stations are now e-commerce hubs

Township shoppers switch paper moolah for ‘clever tech to doorstep’

Former teacher has spotted a gap in the e-commerce market after the advent of Covid and increase in online deliveries

16 January 2023 - 20:14
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

A former teacher who ditched the classroom to sell computers out of his car boot is now at the forefront of an e-commerce revolution as online shopping takes root in townships...

