Shebeens and petrol stations are now e-commerce hubs
Township shoppers switch paper moolah for ‘clever tech to doorstep’
Former teacher has spotted a gap in the e-commerce market after the advent of Covid and increase in online deliveries
16 January 2023 - 20:14
A former teacher who ditched the classroom to sell computers out of his car boot is now at the forefront of an e-commerce revolution as online shopping takes root in townships...
Shebeens and petrol stations are now e-commerce hubs
Township shoppers switch paper moolah for ‘clever tech to doorstep’
Former teacher has spotted a gap in the e-commerce market after the advent of Covid and increase in online deliveries
A former teacher who ditched the classroom to sell computers out of his car boot is now at the forefront of an e-commerce revolution as online shopping takes root in townships...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos