News

Limpopo school ‘taken aback’ by order to admit more pupils, goes to court

SGB objects to education department’s instruction to admit 41 more schoolchildren

17 January 2023 - 20:30
Prega Govender Journalist

A school and its governing body have dragged the Limpopo education department to court to prevent the compulsory admission of 41 new pupils...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Education department apologises to Lesufi after handover of 'dignity packs' South Africa
  2. It's not back to school for 680 unplaced Western Cape pupils News
  3. Community protests in North West disrupt schools on first day of new academic ... South Africa
  4. My child hasn't been placed in a school yet, what are my options? South Africa

Most read

  1. ‘Voetsek!’: woman recalls chasing away tiger after it mauled her neighbour News
  2. Keep private prosecutions ‘within four corners’, says court in Ramaphosa-Zuma ... News
  3. WATCH | ‘It came straight for my throat’: tiger victim recalls attack News
  4. High court grounds VBS bank debtor for Porsche Cayenne loan, R5m bond News
  5. System fails prosecutor who fought for justice and then his life News

Latest Videos

Tiger attack victim speaks from hospital bed
We need to dig deeper into Eskom's operational challenges: Godongwana