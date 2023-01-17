Limpopo school ‘taken aback’ by order to admit more pupils, goes to court
SGB objects to education department’s instruction to admit 41 more schoolchildren
17 January 2023 - 20:30
A school and its governing body have dragged the Limpopo education department to court to prevent the compulsory admission of 41 new pupils...
Limpopo school ‘taken aback’ by order to admit more pupils, goes to court
SGB objects to education department’s instruction to admit 41 more schoolchildren
A school and its governing body have dragged the Limpopo education department to court to prevent the compulsory admission of 41 new pupils...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos