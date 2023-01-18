News

‘I’ll live with agonising pain, but I forgive them’: father of toddler killed by her mom and uncle

Two siblings received life sentences for the murder and rape that took place in a Midrand hotel room, a tragedy that has been linked to the occult

18 January 2023 - 18:46

The father of a toddler who was raped and murdered by her mother and uncle, in what is believed to be a ritual murder, says he will carry the pain of losing his only daughter for the rest of his life. ..

