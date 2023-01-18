‘I’ll live with agonising pain, but I forgive them’: father of toddler killed by her mom and uncle
Two siblings received life sentences for the murder and rape that took place in a Midrand hotel room, a tragedy that has been linked to the occult
18 January 2023 - 18:46
The father of a toddler who was raped and murdered by her mother and uncle, in what is believed to be a ritual murder, says he will carry the pain of losing his only daughter for the rest of his life. ..
‘I’ll live with agonising pain, but I forgive them’: father of toddler killed by her mom and uncle
Two siblings received life sentences for the murder and rape that took place in a Midrand hotel room, a tragedy that has been linked to the occult
The father of a toddler who was raped and murdered by her mother and uncle, in what is believed to be a ritual murder, says he will carry the pain of losing his only daughter for the rest of his life. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos