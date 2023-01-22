Ramaphosa tells Eskom board that 18% tariff hike will ‘injure South Africans’
The president has asked the power utility to consider suspending the tariff increase
22 January 2023 - 22:08
President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked Eskom to temporarily suspend the implementation of an 18.65% tariff increase by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) “as it would cause an injury” to South Africans...
Ramaphosa tells Eskom board that 18% tariff hike will ‘injure South Africans’
The president has asked the power utility to consider suspending the tariff increase
President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked Eskom to temporarily suspend the implementation of an 18.65% tariff increase by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) “as it would cause an injury” to South Africans...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos