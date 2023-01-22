News

Ramaphosa tells Eskom board that 18% tariff hike will ‘injure South Africans’

The president has asked the power utility to consider suspending the tariff increase

22 January 2023 - 22:08
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked Eskom to temporarily suspend the implementation of an 18.65% tariff increase by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) “as it would cause an injury” to South Africans...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Jewel on KZN coast loses tourism sparkle News
  2. ‘Pipe dream’: experts pour coal water on Mantashe’s one-year Eskom claim News
  3. Diamond town sparkles again as police swoop on illegal diggers News
  4. Ramaphosa tells Eskom board that 18% tariff hike will ‘injure South Africans’ News
  5. Solar power experts warn of fire hazards and dodgy installers News

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials