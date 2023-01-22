Consumer trends
The hunt for happiness: consumers seek jollies after Covid-19's bleak fallout
Research by Euromonitor found that “joy” is trending as a purchase motivator and flexible pay options are helping consumers “spend on happiness”.
22 January 2023 - 20:49
Happiness is high on the agenda as consumers seek some reprieve after the hard yards of the Covid-19 pandemic and its fallout, according to the latest global consumer report on trends for 2023...
Consumer trends
The hunt for happiness: consumers seek jollies after Covid-19's bleak fallout
Research by Euromonitor found that “joy” is trending as a purchase motivator and flexible pay options are helping consumers “spend on happiness”.
Happiness is high on the agenda as consumers seek some reprieve after the hard yards of the Covid-19 pandemic and its fallout, according to the latest global consumer report on trends for 2023...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos