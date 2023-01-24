News

A matter of principal: judge rejects interdict to stop appointment at rival school

Things come to a head as KZN private school turns to court over principal appointment

24 January 2023 - 20:34 By TANIA BROUGHTON

A top KwaZulu-Natal private school has hauled its “neighbouring” competitor to court  after the headmaster of one resigned and later took up a position at the other...

