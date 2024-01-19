Borrowed torch lit way to success for one top matric achiever
The KZN pupil was on Thursday night handed an award by the basic education minister
19 January 2024 - 00:10
While he spent most of his high school career studying by candlelight, Bonukwenza Mtshali finally saw light at the end of the tunnel when he was told he was one of the top achievers for the matric class of 2023...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.