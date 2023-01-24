Plettenberg Bay teacher flees charges of sexually assaulting grade 4 girls, plotting murder
The wheelchair user allegedly took out a hit on a colleague who reported him
24 January 2023 - 20:33
A grade 4 teacher who reported a colleague for alleged sexual assaults on 11 girls in her class, was told by a hitman that he had been paid R5,000 to kill her but “hadn’t the heart” to do so...
