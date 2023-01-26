Defence lawyers in Nulane trial tell state witness to ‘own up’ to controversial document
Lawyers of three Free State government senior managers have argued that the drafter of the Nulane Investments tender document acted on his own
26 January 2023 - 20:43 By Isaac Mahlangu
Lawyers of former senior managers in the Free State agriculture and rural development department have insisted that a state witness was not coerced into drafting a deviation memo for a contract but acted on his own...
