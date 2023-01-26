Politics and games as eThekwini council meeting cancelled
City manager and mayor are absent as provisional cost of aborted meeting is estimated at half a million rand
26 January 2023 - 18:32 By LWAZI HLANGU
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda was among scores of councillors whose absence at the first council meeting led to its cancellation. City manager Musa Mbhele was also a notable absentee...
Politics and games as eThekwini council meeting cancelled
City manager and mayor are absent as provisional cost of aborted meeting is estimated at half a million rand
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda was among scores of councillors whose absence at the first council meeting led to its cancellation. City manager Musa Mbhele was also a notable absentee...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos