News

Faction claims Sanco KZN, which elected Jacob Zuma as new head, is ‘bogus’

Sizwe Cele claims he is the ‘legitimate’ secretary, and an existing Sanco PEC is in place and ‘very much effective in its duties’

29 January 2023 - 16:46

A group claiming to be the “legitimate” SA National Civil Organisation (Sanco) in KwaZulu-Natal has dismissed a provincial conference where former president Jacob Zuma was elected chair, as “bogus”...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. A matter of principal: judge rejects interdict to stop appointment at rival ... News
  2. I was ‘forced’ to draft ‘urgent’ deviation document for R24.9m contract: state ... News
  3. Load-shedding: municipalities not liable for damaged appliances and spoiled food News
  4. Unregistered ‘college’ refuses to revoke unaccredited ‘doctoral degrees’ News
  5. Joburg’s persistent financial woes catch up with its vehicle fleet News

Latest Videos

'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding