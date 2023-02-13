News

Raped pupil’s family want R30m in damages from KZN education department

Grade 11 pupil was raped by three pupils on Sibongumusa High School grounds

13 February 2023 - 20:27 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo

The family of a grade 11 pupil who was allegedly raped by three pupils on school grounds is claiming R30m in damages from the KwaZulu-Natal department of education...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'I loved AKA': Wish restaurant owner speaks about night of tragedy News
  2. ‘Bulletproofing my vehicle saved my life,’ says Gauteng would-be hijack victim News
  3. Serving up lots of fun: Padel craze takes off in SA News
  4. SA’s slow-burn cannabis conundrum lingers as youth seek treatment for weed abuse News
  5. ‘We are proud of him’: remains of SA soldier killed in DRC Vusi Mabena brought ... News

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path