Joburg entrepreneur walks the talk to rebuild flood-ravaged KZN schools
Dale van Blerk walked 600km to grab the attention of corporates to fund his project to build two facilities
14 February 2023 - 20:28
A Johannesburg man took an unusual step to get big business and government to pay attention to his pitch to rebuild two flood-damaged schools in KZN — he walked 600km from Johannesburg to Durban...
