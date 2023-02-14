News

Joburg entrepreneur walks the talk to rebuild flood-ravaged KZN schools

Dale van Blerk walked 600km to grab the attention of corporates to fund his project to build two facilities

14 February 2023 - 20:28
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter

A Johannesburg man took an unusual step to get big business and government to pay attention to his pitch to rebuild two flood-damaged schools in KZN — he walked 600km from Johannesburg to Durban...

