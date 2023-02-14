Opinion & Analysis

TONY LEON | How many ministers does it take to screw in the country’s light bulb?

President Ramaphosa’s intention to appoint a minister of electricity suggests he is out of options and prefers performative gestures

14 February 2023 - 20:27
Tony Leon Columnist

In the closing credits of the 1988 comic movie masterpiece, John Cleese’s A Fish Called Wanda, the audience is advised of the imagined fate of the lead villains after the film ends...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TONY LEON | As we teeter on the brink of the abyss, the silence of big business ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | Shades of Waterkloof: let’s talk about that Russian ship on Cape ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | We’re back where ‘restraint and generosity’ are outlandish for a ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Who is the real winner of ‘Idols SA’ when we struggle to create ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | Just energy transition: don’t be fooled by St Peter’s mother ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Hiding defects from buyers when selling a house can be costly Opinion & Analysis
  4. SONGEZO ZIBI | Another chaotic Sona is not just ‘one of those’ — it imperils ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Announcing a new minister is sad and a state of disaster even ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path