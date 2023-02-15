Teacher fired for imitating the ‘sound of your parents having sex’ in class and lewd behaviour
The teacher is accused of touching a pupil on her breast and asking another ‘how big is your penis?’
15 February 2023 - 20:52
A natural science teacher has been fired for sexually harassing minors during lessons, mimicking in class the sound of adults having sex and asking pupils lewd questions...
Teacher fired for imitating the ‘sound of your parents having sex’ in class and lewd behaviour
The teacher is accused of touching a pupil on her breast and asking another ‘how big is your penis?’
A natural science teacher has been fired for sexually harassing minors during lessons, mimicking in class the sound of adults having sex and asking pupils lewd questions...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos