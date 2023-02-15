JONATHAN JANSEN | Our ‘Piet Promises’ president spoke poppycock about education at Sona
Teachers are using their own money to buy classroom supplies, while Ramaphosa talks of ‘streamlining ECD requirements’
15 February 2023 - 20:51
In full flight with a group of about 70 enthusiastic teachers and principals from across the Cape Peninsula, I led a workshop last week on ethical leadership in education using familiar cases for discussion. At some point in the interactive session, I asked this of the assembled educators: how many of you use your own money to buy classroom supplies for your learners? A majority of the hands went up among the educators. My heart sank...
JONATHAN JANSEN | Our ‘Piet Promises’ president spoke poppycock about education at Sona
Teachers are using their own money to buy classroom supplies, while Ramaphosa talks of ‘streamlining ECD requirements’
In full flight with a group of about 70 enthusiastic teachers and principals from across the Cape Peninsula, I led a workshop last week on ethical leadership in education using familiar cases for discussion. At some point in the interactive session, I asked this of the assembled educators: how many of you use your own money to buy classroom supplies for your learners? A majority of the hands went up among the educators. My heart sank...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos