President ‘acted unconstitutionally’ when he suspended me: Hlophe
Judge president John Hlophe also asks court to order the state to pay his legal fees
22 February 2023 - 21:21 By FRANNY RABKIN
Western Cape judge president John Hlophe has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of acting unconstitutionally by suspending him when his appeal against a gross misconduct decision was still under way...
President ‘acted unconstitutionally’ when he suspended me: Hlophe
Judge president John Hlophe also asks court to order the state to pay his legal fees
Western Cape judge president John Hlophe has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of acting unconstitutionally by suspending him when his appeal against a gross misconduct decision was still under way...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos