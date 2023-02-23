Prasa exec dishes on controversial R56m settlement that judge Makhubele allegedly approved
Group head for legal, risk and compliance says legal department was kept in the dark regarding the Siyaya litigation
23 February 2023 - 21:33
Judge Tintswalo Makhubele is alleged to have sidelined the internal Prasa legal department when she took over as the interim Prasa board chairperson...
Prasa exec dishes on controversial R56m settlement that judge Makhubele allegedly approved
Group head for legal, risk and compliance says legal department was kept in the dark regarding the Siyaya litigation
Judge Tintswalo Makhubele is alleged to have sidelined the internal Prasa legal department when she took over as the interim Prasa board chairperson...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos