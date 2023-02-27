All Nations Bible School can’t use ‘Dr’ as title: SA Qualifications Authority
Saqa has given the organisation 90 days to lodge an appeal against its decision
27 February 2023 - 20:40
The South African Qualifications Authority (Saqa) has informed an organisation not registered with the department of higher education it does not recognise its doctor of philosophy in theology qualification...
All Nations Bible School can’t use ‘Dr’ as title: SA Qualifications Authority
Saqa has given the organisation 90 days to lodge an appeal against its decision
The South African Qualifications Authority (Saqa) has informed an organisation not registered with the department of higher education it does not recognise its doctor of philosophy in theology qualification...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos