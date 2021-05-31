News

‘Bogus’ college being probed: you won’t find Mount Zion in SA

The ‘university’ offers qualifications in theology and claims to have international accreditation

Prega Govender Journalist
31 May 2021 - 20:10

The department of higher education will be launching a probe into a university offering qualifications in theology after Sunday Times Daily questioned whether it was registered as a private higher education institution.

The department’s spokesperson, Ishmael Mnisi, confirmed the Mount Zion University of SA, which lists its physical address as Rosedale in Uitenhage, Eastern Cape, was not registered with it and had not applied for registration...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Suspended Samsa official fuels fire regarding ‘suspicious’ sea voyages News
  2. ‘Bogus’ college being probed: you won’t find Mount Zion in SA News
  3. Venter trailers trashed me, claims businessman who wants supa-sized damages News
  4. Suits and a secret suitor: Norma fibbed to me and you, Gigaba tells Zondo News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...

Related articles

  1. Rotational classes over for primary school pupils from July 26 as new rules are ... News
  2. University that skimped on laptops gives staff highest pay rise News
  3. Over par: parents stage golf day protest over private school’s ‘racism’ News
  4. After SAA bailout clipped its wings, clean parastatal faces chaotic aftermath News
  5. No mercy from education body for school head fired for ‘mismanagement’ News