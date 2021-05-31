‘Bogus’ college being probed: you won’t find Mount Zion in SA

The ‘university’ offers qualifications in theology and claims to have international accreditation

The department of higher education will be launching a probe into a university offering qualifications in theology after Sunday Times Daily questioned whether it was registered as a private higher education institution.



The department’s spokesperson, Ishmael Mnisi, confirmed the Mount Zion University of SA, which lists its physical address as Rosedale in Uitenhage, Eastern Cape, was not registered with it and had not applied for registration...