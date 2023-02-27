News

North West internal investigation finds no wrongdoing in wonky donkey cart project

All procurement processes were correctly followed in controversial deal, says department. However, carts were not fixed and many still not usable

27 February 2023 - 20:41
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

An internal investigation by the North West transport department launched in November has found no wrongdoing in the controversial donkey cart project...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. KZN man allegedly manufactures spirit alcohol in his backyard News
  2. 'We are feeling unsafe, cases are getting quashed': Fort Hare leadership to ... News
  3. Businesses blame leadership after water swamps KZN towns again News
  4. Principal back at school despite indecent assault conviction News
  5. Businesswoman gunned down at Bedfordview crèche ‘facilitated’ kidnappings for ... News

Latest Videos

SAPS Special Task Force shows off skills at UAE SWAT challenge, taking top spot ...
Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay