Teacher fired after kissing and hugging matric pupil
Section27 welcomed the decision, citing the state had an obligation to ensure schools are a safe environment for pupils
27 February 2023 - 20:40
A Free State teacher has been fired after he was found guilty of improper and disgraceful conduct when he asked a matric pupil to hug and kiss him...
