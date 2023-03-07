‘How can cholera choose one household?’: victim’s family suspects death by poisoning
The deceased’s mother, who was a well-known sangoma in the area, died a week before he did, and the family believes she was also poisoned
07 March 2023 - 21:02
The family of Mduduzi Mazibuko, believed to be the first to die of cholera in the latest outbreak in SA, is in denial that he was killed by the bacterial disease. ..
