Madonsela tells inquiry she did not sign off on Vrede provisional report

Revelation potentially affects one of the charges against her successor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, at her impeachment inquiry

07 March 2023 - 19:49
Franny Rabkin journalist

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela said on Tuesday she had not signed off on a provisional report into the Vrede Dairy investigation, potentially affecting one of the charges against her successor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, at her impeachment inquiry. ..

