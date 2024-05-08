At least 70 schools have seen suicides or suicide attempts in the past six months, says Sadag

Sadag says the problem needs to be addressed in a much more proactive and dynamic way

After news that four pupils from Eqinisweni Secondary School in Ivory Park had died from suicide over a 10-day period, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has revealed that suicide among schoolchildren may be a cause for concern. ..