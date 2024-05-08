News

At least 70 schools have seen suicides or suicide attempts in the past six months, says Sadag

Sadag says the problem needs to be addressed in a much more proactive and dynamic way

08 May 2024 - 21:26

After news that four pupils from Eqinisweni Secondary School in Ivory Park had died from suicide over a 10-day period, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has revealed that suicide among schoolchildren may be a cause for concern. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Appeal ruling affects all students who rely on NSFAS funding News
  2. Two Soweto tavern massacre suspects gunned down in separate incidents in past 2 ... News
  3. George's darkest hour News
  4. Worst of times — a tale of two RDP applicants News
  5. Durban dentist fails in his bid to be let off the hook after the death of ... News

Latest Videos

‘Africa keeps getting pushed down’: Botswana president on electricity, new age ...
Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele