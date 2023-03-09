News

NPA and registrar’s versions on private prosecution only make my case stronger: Ramaphosa

The president says affidavit from court registrar confirmed that the summons to court did not fulfil requirements of the Criminal Procedure Act

09 March 2023 - 17:53 By FRANNY RABKIN

President Cyril Ramaphosa says affidavits from the National Prosecuting Authority and the high court registrar about his private prosecution by former president Jacob Zuma only make his case stronger that it should be set aside...

