Limpopo villagers feast on dead hippo that destroyed their crops
Residents feared animal spotted numerous times
13 March 2023 - 16:08
One of the hunters in Limpopo who helped track down and kill a hippo, which was then cut up and its meat shared among villagers, on Monday told TimesLIVE Premium the animal was roaming around the village and destroying crops. ..
