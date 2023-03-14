News

Dancer recruited in Moscow sidesteps deportation, for now, in battle with SA home affairs DG

High court judge strips home affairs director-general’s declaration that the mother of two was a ‘prohibited person’

14 March 2023 - 20:31

A dancer recruited in Moscow, who was found to have a fake work visa in Cape Town, has become an unlikely beneficiary of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Man bust for stealing military member’s identity and claiming Ters South Africa
  2. Home affairs opens new shopping centre branch to alleviate pressure- here's ... South Africa
  3. ‘Why does it take so long for me to get a work permit?’: Gallants coach Kerr Soccer

Most read

  1. Aspirant law student wins first court case after WSU admission bungle News
  2. UK visa applications ramped up to less than 15 working days’ wait News
  3. Mutilated boy, 6, was a regular beggar on Boksburg streets, say residents News
  4. Suspect charged with robbing missing German tourist was released on parole for ... News
  5. Limpopo villagers feast on dead hippo that destroyed their crops News

Latest Videos

Doctor picked up in an attempt to remove her from work
Man takes police to where he dumped woman’s body, confesses to murder but found ...