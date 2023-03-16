News

Mkhwebane supports minority judgment in her CR17 report that was set aside

Mogoeng Mogoeng emphasised that Ramaphosa pleaded with potential sponsors to give money in his name, which he personally benefited from

16 March 2023 - 18:08
Ernest Mabuza Journalist

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she agrees with the minority judgment in the Constitutional Court judgment of 2021 in the case concerning donations made to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign. ..

