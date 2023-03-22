News

Mpofu accused of putting on a show for court and country in Zuma matter

Adv Steven Budlender said the former president’s case was ‘hopeless and non-existent’

22 March 2023 - 18:33 By TANIA BROUGHTON

Adv Dali Mpofu, for former president Jacob Zuma, was on Wednesday accused of “putting on a spectacle” during a televised live-stream and playing to the gallery in his submissions that his client’s private prosecution of senior state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan was lawful and justified...

