News

UDM and others pivot in their load-shedding case

The applicants have now asked, instead of exemptions, that court orders government to provide alternative energy sources

22 March 2023 - 18:14
Franny Rabkin journalist

The second day of the load-shedding case brought by the UDM and others saw them make a significant pivot in their case: they are no longer asking the court to order Eskom to exempt certain institutions, including schools, hospitals, police stations and small businesses, from load- shedding. Instead the applicants are only asking the court to order the government to provide these institutions with alternative sources of energy like generators or solar. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Eskom to insist load-shedding exemption to hospitals and schools poses risk of ... News
  2. Ramaphosa’s load-shedding affidavit is ‘misguided in law’ — Holomisa Politics

Most read

  1. R1m reward offered for info on murder of Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and ... News
  2. Public hearings on proposed new school laws get parents hot under the collar News
  3. Eskom to insist load-shedding exemption to hospitals and schools poses risk of ... News
  4. ‘Fear, trepidation, emotion’: father clings to hope a month after holidaying ... News
  5. Bloody zama zama turf war threatens lives and livelihoods at landfill News

Latest Videos

Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...
'Ramaphosa, voetsek!': Julius Malema leads protesters to Union Buildings for ...