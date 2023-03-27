Court victory for Maritzburg homeowners over property evaluations
The applicants contended that the values were not supported by objective facts but were arrived at arbitrarily
27 March 2023 - 21:16 By TANIA BROUGHTON
A group of commercial property owners in Pietermaritzburg have won a significant legal victory with a court ruling setting aside the values placed on the property by the Msunduzi municipality and directing the appeal board to properly and fairly consider their appeals...
Court victory for Maritzburg homeowners over property evaluations
The applicants contended that the values were not supported by objective facts but were arrived at arbitrarily
A group of commercial property owners in Pietermaritzburg have won a significant legal victory with a court ruling setting aside the values placed on the property by the Msunduzi municipality and directing the appeal board to properly and fairly consider their appeals...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos