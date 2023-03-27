News

EDITORIAL | Thabo Bester’s freedom is a middle finger to our justice system

It is imperative for police and the DCS to ensure heads roll for the sake of his victims and for the dignity of the rule of law

27 March 2023 - 21:17

That a convicted rapist and murderer who scammed several businesses into parting with hundreds of thousands of rand while in a maximum security facility and is now celebrating his freedom after an audacious escape is, frankly, sickening. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I was suspended for pointing out irregularities,’ says JRA CEO after his ... News
  2. Teacher wants law to bite dentists who extract healthy front teeth of Western ... News
  3. Stellenbosch athlete who quit school rugby now American NFL star News
  4. Ho yes, you will: education dept ordered to reinstate teacher accused of ... News
  5. Gaping hole of more than 5,000 vacant posts will ‘severely compromise’ ... News

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester / Tom Motsepe laughs hysterically as crowd sings to him while in ...
New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful