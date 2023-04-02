Thabo Bester escape: not the first time government has had to intervene in running of Mangaung prison
In 2013, after widespread unrest, a strike and evidence of violence and torture taking place in the prison, DCS also stepped in
02 April 2023 - 14:32 By RUTH HOPKINS
The department of correctional services (DCS) invoked section 112 of the Correctional Services Act as a legal basis to temporarily take over the management of Mangaung prison in Bloemfontein, run by global security contractor G4S...
