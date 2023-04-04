Reopening Durban beaches will inject ‘billions’ into tourism sector
Of eThekwini’s 24 beaches, only four — Reunion, Winklespruit, Warner Beach and Ansteys — remain closed due to high E. coli levels
04 April 2023 - 20:22 By Luyolo Mkentane
The Durban tourism sector has received a shot in the arm with the reopening of beaches that were closed due to sewage spillage into the Indian Ocean, with hundreds of thousands of visitors expected to inject more than R2bn into the provincial economy during the long Easter weekend...
Reopening Durban beaches will inject ‘billions’ into tourism sector
Of eThekwini’s 24 beaches, only four — Reunion, Winklespruit, Warner Beach and Ansteys — remain closed due to high E. coli levels
The Durban tourism sector has received a shot in the arm with the reopening of beaches that were closed due to sewage spillage into the Indian Ocean, with hundreds of thousands of visitors expected to inject more than R2bn into the provincial economy during the long Easter weekend...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos